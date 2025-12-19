Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is expecting her first child with filmmaker husband Abhishek Pathak, sharing the joyful news via a heartfelt social media post as the couple prepares to welcome Baby Pathak in 2026.​

Shivaleeka Oberoi announces first pregnancy with husband Abhishek Pathak

The parents-to-be posted a tender photo of themselves in a warm embrace, with Shivaleeka holding tiny knitted baby socks, captioned: “Our love story has found its sweetest verse, a tiny blessing is joining our universe,” accompanied by baby angel, evil eye, and dizzy emojis. A second image showed them by a Christmas tree holding an ornament reading “Baby Pathak arriving 2026,” sparking an outpouring of fan love in the comments.

Industry friends quickly congratulated the duo, with Rakul Preet Singh commenting “Oh wowwww congrats” alongside red hearts, Sharib Hashmi writing “Many many congratulations aap dono ko,” and Ishita Dutta and Esha Gupta dropping hearts and evil eye emojis.

The couple met on the 2020 sets of Khuda Haafiz starring Vidyut Jammwal, got engaged in July 2022, and married in an intimate Goa ceremony in February 2023 attended by Ajay Devgn. Shivaleeka debuted with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019 and last appeared in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2, while Abhishek directed the hit Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn.​

