Maddock Films has unveiled the final trailer of its upcoming film Ikkis, a war drama based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, whose bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war made him one of the youngest heroes to receive India’s highest military honour. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on January 1, 2026.

Sharing the trailer, the makers described Ikkis as “a true story of unmatched courage,” calling Arun Khetarpal “a hero who was only 21 and became eternal.” The final trailer offers a glimpse into the soldier’s short yet extraordinary life, highlighting his fearlessness on the battlefield and the events that led to his ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The trailer release comes just days after the makers postponed the film’s release. Ikkis was initially scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, 2025, but was later pushed to January 1, 2026. While several reports suggested the shift was made to avoid a box-office clash with Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, others speculated that the strong buzz around Dhurandhar may have influenced the decision. Adding another layer to the discussion, Amitabh Bachchan recently hinted on social media that astrology played a role in the change of release date.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis features a strong ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda. The film marks Agastya’s first big-screen release following his debut in The Archies, which premiered on Netflix last year. It also introduces Simar Bhatia, niece of Akshay Kumar, making her acting debut.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with Sharada Karki Jalota, Poonam Shivdasani and Binny Padda serving as co-producers. The screenplay has been written by Sriram Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

