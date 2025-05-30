In a significant development for Bollywood fans, Drishyam 3 has officially been greenlit. Panorama Studios International Limited has entered into a production agreement with Digital 18 Media Private Limited to bring the highly-anticipated third instalment of the iconic thriller franchise to life.

BREAKING: Panorama Studios CONFIRMS Drishyam 3 via Bombay Stock Exchange disclosure; Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Pathak reunite

In a formal announcement filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on May 29, 2025, under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, Panorama Studios confirmed that Drishyam 3 is in active production. The letter states that the film will once again star Ajay Devgn in the lead role and will be directed by Abhishek Pathak, who helmed the surprise blockbuster, Drishyam 2 (2022).

The announcement is sure to send fans into a frenzy as Vijay Salgaonkar, the character played by Ajay Devgn in the series, has achieved cult status. With Abhishek Pathak returning to direct, expectations are sky-high for a story that’s bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

This formal disclosure is a clear indication that Drishyam 3 is a top priority for Abhishek Pathak, producer-father Kumar Mangat Pathak and Ajay Devgn. Given the franchise’s track record, there’s no doubt that Drishyam 3 will be one of the most-awaited films of 2026.

Drishyam’s first part is the story of Vijay and his family and how they land in a soup when they accidentally kill the son of a top police officer. Vijay uses his wit and intelligence to outsmart the cops and emerge unscathed. Besides Ajay Devgn, it starred Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta. It was a decent success at the box office but became a bigger craze post its release. The scene where Vijay and his family claimed to had consumed pav bhaji on October 2 has a separate fan base. As a result of these factors, Drishyam 2 opened with a bang. Akshaye Khanna was an exciting addition to the sequel.

Also Read: 2 Years Of Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn celebrates the crime drama’s anniversary with exciting photo; fans can’t wait for Drishyam 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.