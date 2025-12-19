Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband, Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, have sold their well-appointed apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area for Rs 3.9 crores, according to property registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix. The transaction was officially registered on December 15, 2025, marking a significant appreciation in the value of the property nearly 13 years after it was first acquired.

The apartment is situated on the fourth floor of Iris Park, located within the Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society on Military Road, Juhu (400049). Spread across a carpet area of 780.13 sq ft, the residence is positioned in one of Mumbai’s most premium residential zones, known for its proximity to the sea, high-end developments, and a strong presence of celebrities and industry professionals.

As per the registered documents, the buyer of the apartment is Mrs Darshana Ghatlia. In addition to the sale consideration, a security deposit of Rs 19.5 lakh was paid, which has been factored into the stamp duty calculation. The buyer also availed a 1 per cent stamp duty concession under Maharashtra’s incentive scheme for women homebuyers.

Madhuri and Dr. Nene had originally purchased the property in June 2012 for Rs 1.96 crores. The nearly twofold rise in value over the years underscores Juhu’s sustained appeal as a prime real estate destination in Mumbai, despite market fluctuations.

The sale also highlights Madhuri Dixit’s continued engagement with real estate investments. In December 2024, the actor leased out a commercial office space at Morya Landmark II in Andheri West to Karamtara Engineering Pvt. Ltd. for a monthly rent of Rs 3 lakh. The office, spanning 1,594.24 sq ft of built-up area, is set to see a rent escalation to Rs 3.15 lakh after the first year, with a Rs 9 lakh security deposit paid as part of the agreement registered on November 13.

