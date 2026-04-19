The actress-producer couple celebrates the birth of their daughter with an emotional note, calling her their ‘little Goddess Laxmi’.

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and producer-director Abhishek Pathak have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 19, 2026. The couple announced the happy news on social media, revealing that their daughter arrived on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak welcome baby girl on Akshaya Tritiya; share heartfelt first announcement

Sharing the joyful update with fans and well-wishers, the new parents posted a heartfelt message along with an elegant announcement image. “Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form.” The announcement image featured an ornate gold-toned decorative design with circular patterns and floral detailing, creating a regal and celebratory aesthetic. The elegant metallic frame, paired with warm lighting in the background, added a graceful touch to the couple’s big reveal. In another emotional note within this photo, they wrote, “In a moment. our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude. we welcome our precious Baby Girl! 19th April 2026 Blessed parents Shivaleeka & Abhishek”

Soon after the post went live, congratulatory wishes poured in from friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. Among those sending love to the family were Anushka Ranjan, Ishita Dutta, Karan Mehra, Kishwer Merchantt, Aahana Kumra, Maanvi Gagroo, Sonnalli Seygall, Ridhima Pandit and Darshan Kumar, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak (@shivaleekaoberoi)



Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak’s love story began on the sets of Khuda Haafiz in 2020, where the two first met while working together. Their professional association gradually turned into a relationship, and after dating for nearly three years, the couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa on February 9, 2023.

Their wedding was attended by several well-known names from the film industry, including Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan. The couple had announced their pregnancy in December 2025 through a festive social media post. The reveal featured a Christmas ornament carrying the message, “Baby Pathak Arriving 2026,” which was widely appreciated by fans.

Now, with the arrival of their daughter, Shivaleeka and Abhishek have entered a new phase of their lives. Their heartfelt announcement has already won over social media, with fans celebrating the couple’s newest blessing.

As messages continue to pour in, the little one’s arrival has certainly made this Akshaya Tritiya extra special for the Oberoi-Pathak family.

Also Read: Inside Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak’s Godh Bharai ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.