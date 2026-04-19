Tabu has reportedly added another premium address to her portfolio with the purchase of a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s sought-after Versova locality. According to property documents accessed through Liases Foras, the acclaimed actress has bought a new residence at Godrej Skyshore in Andheri West for Rs. 10 crores.

Tabu buys luxury apartment worth Rs. 10 crores in Versova’s Godrej Skyshore; Mumbai real estate move grabs attention

The apartment is said to be spread across 2,153 sq. ft., making it a sizeable acquisition in one of Mumbai’s most competitive residential markets. A notable feature of the property is its spacious balcony area of approximately 127 sq. ft., considered a rare and highly valued amenity in the city where outdoor private space is often limited.

As per the available documents, the transaction was reportedly registered on March 26, 2026. The actress is said to have paid a stamp duty of Rs. 5.24 lakhs along with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The deal also includes two dedicated parking spaces, adding further value to the premium purchase.

Located in Versova, one of Mumbai’s preferred residential pockets for film personalities and high-profile buyers, Godrej Skyshore is positioned as an upscale development with a focus on privacy and coastal living. Spread across 1.5 acres, the project consists of one iconic tower with two wings and approximately 120 units.

The official description of the development highlights its premium positioning, stating, “A shoreline sanctuary shaped by the timeless dance of earth and sea, Godrej Skyshore emerges with quiet elegance along Mumbai’s western coast. Where the rhythm of the waves meets architectural finesse, strength and serenity converge - creating a legacy address poised to reshape the landscape of Versova.”

Versova and Andheri West continue to remain popular among actors, producers and entertainment industry professionals due to their proximity to studios, production offices and the city’s creative hubs. Tabu’s latest purchase further reinforces the area’s status as a preferred destination for celebrity homeowners.

On the professional front, Tabu was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, that hit theatres on Friday, April 17. Directed by Priyadarshan, it marked her reunion with Akshay Kumar after nearly two decades and featured her in the role of Yashoda Acharya.

With a celebrated career spanning acclaimed performances and commercial successes, Tabu’s latest real estate move once again places her in the spotlight — this time for a high-value property investment in Mumbai’s premium housing market.

Also Read: Tabu reveals Asha Bhosle gifted her a guitar on her birthday : “Some moments stay with you forever”

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