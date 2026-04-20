The filmmaker and producer couple introduced their newborn through a sweet message from son Meer, as wishes poured in from fans and industry friends.

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife, producer Priya Atlee, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news on social media in an adorable and emotional way, delighting fans and well-wishers across the country.

Atlee and wife Priya welcome baby girl; Filmmaker shares heartwarming family announcement

Instead of a conventional announcement, the couple chose to reveal the arrival of their daughter through their son Meer. A heartwarming post shared on their social media featured a cheerful message that read, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister!” The announcement also included an illustration of young Meer, making the reveal even more special for followers.

The note further confirmed the joyful update, stating, “We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.” Keeping the caption simple yet emotional, the couple wrote, “Feeling blessed.” Soon after the post went live, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and members of the film fraternity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)



Atlee and Priya have long been one of the most admired couples in the South Indian entertainment industry. After being in a relationship for several years, the duo tied the knot on November 9, 2014, in a wedding that drew significant attention from the industry. Over the years, they have often shared glimpses of their strong personal and professional partnership.

Their family first expanded in January 2023, when they welcomed their son Meer. Since then, the couple has occasionally offered fans adorable family moments on social media while largely maintaining privacy around their children. Earlier this year, on January 20, 2026, Atlee and Priya announced that they were expecting their second child with a warm family portrait featuring Priya’s baby bump. The post was met with excitement, and now the couple has officially entered a new chapter as a family of four.

On the professional front, Atlee remains one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Indian cinema. The director is currently occupied with his upcoming big-ticket project Raaka, starring Allu Arjun in the lead. The fantasy action entertainer also features Deepika Padukone and has already generated significant buzz among audiences since its title announcement.

Known for delivering large-scale commercial blockbusters, Atlee’s next venture is expected to be one of the most anticipated releases in the coming years.

For now, however, it is celebration time at home. With the arrival of their baby girl, Atlee and Priya have given fans another reason to rejoice, as heartfelt wishes continue to pour in for the growing family.

Also Read: “Mass masss massss”: Shah Rukh Khan hails Atlee’s Raaka; latter responds, “Will make you more proud sir”

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