The much-awaited teaser of ‘Abir Gulaal’ promises love, laughter, and heartfelt moments as the actors come together for their first onscreen project.

Love is in the air, and so is excitement! The teaser of Abir Gulaal has just dropped, offering a glimpse into a heartwarming love story led by the charismatic Fawad Khan and the radiant Vaani Kapoor. Marking Fawad Khan’s long-awaited Bollywood comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), the film is set to release on May 9, 2025, bringing back the era of sweet, nostalgic romance to theaters.

Fawad Khan makes comeback with Abir Gulaal; teaser unveils a dreamy romance with Vaani Kapoor

Set against the picturesque backdrop of London, Abir Gulaal blends humor and heartfelt romance, creating a story that is as delightful as it is moving. The teaser showcases glimpses of Fawad and Vaani’s sizzling chemistry, light hearted banter, and an emotionally rich storyline that promises to strike a chord with audiences.

According to a source statement given exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, the film follows the story of two emotionally scarred individuals who meet by chance, leading to a journey of unintentional healing and eventual romance. The source said, “This rom-com tells the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other unintentionally… falling in love is an eventual byproduct of their electric connection.”

Produced by Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in association with Aarjay Pictures, Abir Gulaal is directed by Aarti S Bagdi. The film’s production team includes noted names like Vivek B. Agrawal (Queen, Udta Punjab, Sacred Games), Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

With its refreshing take on romance and an irresistible lead pair, Abir Gulaal is shaping up to be the perfect cinematic escape. As the teaser hints at a journey filled with love, laughter, and longing, fans eagerly await the film’s theatrical release. The countdown begins! Mark your calendars for May 9, 2025, and get ready to lose yourself in the magic of Abir Gulaal.

