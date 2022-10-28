Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa Shinde burst out on the judges' panel of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 for their comments.

A few weeks back popular TV personality Shilpa Shinde was evicted from the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. It seems even after her eviction, she is following the show, and her latest video posts on her Instagram are proof of it. However, in the videos, she is not praising the show, but slamming the judges' panel - which includes Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde takes a jibe at judges’ panel; asks Karan Johar if he is going to give a “National Award” to contestants

The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress shared two videos, in which she can be seen talking about JDJ10 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma, and the comments of judges on their recent performances. A furious Shilpa wrote, “It’s my humble request to all the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” in the caption of her video.

In the video, Shinde briefly talked about television actress Nia Sharma’s performance where the judges pointed out faults. Taking a jibe at Karan Johar, Shilpa asked if the producer was going to offer Nia a Dharma Productions film, according to how she performed that day.

She continued to slam the judges and asked them what they wanted to see in a mere 3-minute dancing act. She further added whether Karan was going to hand the contestants an Oscar or National Award for their performance. While speaking her mind on the matter, she emphasises how the celebrity contestants go the extra mile to give a flawless act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

In the video, Shilpa lauded the efforts of the participants as she mentioned that the performers put all their heart and soul into the 3-minute act. Although Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is supposed to be an entertainment show, it is being treated no less than a competition, stated the actress. While talking about contestant Rubika Dilaik’s dance video, Shilpa highlighted that the former could have met with an accident while performing the dangerous dance feat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

Concluding her video, she urged fans to watch the dance reality show for entertainment purposes. In the end, with joined hands, Shilpa asked the judges' panel to respect the performers and refrain from pointing out unnecessary mistakes.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik suffers neck and shoulder injuries; shares pic on Instagram

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.