Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted an Instagram story on Wednesday night about making the most of every moment. The actress, who has kept a low profile since her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested in a porn apps case last month, has now revealed an excerpt from a book on seizing the day.

“We can’t push the ‘pause’ button on our lives. Every day counts, whether we’re doing our best or our worst. Even if we could call a time out when life becomes stressful, would we really want to? Our life’s clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever. As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can,” reads the page on her story.

Shilpa Shetty posted the photo along with a sticker that reads "live every moment." Shilpa had previously posted a note on social media about being her own warrior. “Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering ‘Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening’ flow. The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine. Time to prove, ‘Yoga se hi hoga’,” read an excerpt from her post.

Shilpa has also returned to work following her absence from the Super Dancer Chapter 4 set. The set feels empty without her presence, says director Anurag Basu, who is also a judge on the show.

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

