Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.08.2021 | 10:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Shilpa Shetty was never out of Super Dancer

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There was no move afoot to sack Shilpa Shetty as judge on the dance-reality show Super Dancer. In fact sources from the show say she was always “much valued” on the show.

Shilpa Shetty was never out of Super Dancer

A source from the show’s core team informs this writer, “Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened (Ms Shetty’s husband was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic content). When she informed us that she won’t be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we’re happy to have her back.”

Sources say Ms Shetty was waiting for the controversy to ebb if not die down before making a public appearance. Her only pre-condition for returning was, “No controversial questions.”

Also Read: “Be strong enough to make and defend positive change in your life!” says Shilpa Shetty as she boosts fans through an inspirational yoga video

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jake Gyllenhaal to star and produce Robert…

Neha Dhupia plays a pregnant cop in RSVP's…

Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom may…

HUGE PAYDAYS! Daniel Craig gets Rs. 744 cr…

Selena Gomez' cooking show Selena+Chef…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification