There was no move afoot to sack Shilpa Shetty as judge on the dance-reality show Super Dancer. In fact sources from the show say she was always “much valued” on the show.

A source from the show’s core team informs this writer, “Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened (Ms Shetty’s husband was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic content). When she informed us that she won’t be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we’re happy to have her back.”

Sources say Ms Shetty was waiting for the controversy to ebb if not die down before making a public appearance. Her only pre-condition for returning was, “No controversial questions.”

