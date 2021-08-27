Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.08.2021 | 10:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Suneil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty ready for launch, father reacts

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s launch film Tadap An Incredible Love Story is being touted as director Milan Luthria’s most intensely romantic films to date.

Suneil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty ready for launch, father reacts

While most of Luthria’s films so far have featured male protagonists in extremely macho conflicts (Luthria’s debut film Kachche Dhaage pitched stepbrothers Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan against each other while his last release Baadshaho had Devgn against Emraan Hashmi) Tadap is Luthria’s first film about the conflicts of love.

A source close to the project reveals, “Ahan is being launched by the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala who launched Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty. But whereas Suniel’s launch Waqt Hamara Hai was an out and out action film, Tadap is a very emotional film.

Sources close to producer Sajid Nadiadwala say Shetty Jr in his first film is far more assured and confident on screen than his father was in his debut film.

Suniel reacts, “Every father wants his child to be better than him. If Ahan is better than me then I am at the moment the proudest father in the universe. He is a very hardworking sincere boy. I was never so focused on my career at his age.”

Also Read: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap to release in theatres on December 3, 2021

More Pages: Tadap Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mithun Chakraborty graces 'Chikoo Ki Mummy…

Vishal Dadlani slams netizens who trolled…

Akshay Kumar launches music directors Gaurav…

Pratik Gandhi and Khushali Kumar feature…

Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi…

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification