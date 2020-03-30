People across the world are facing a tough time with the outbreak of COVID-19, which the WHO has declared a pandemic. India, too, like many other countries have gone in a nationwide lockdown. Over the weekend, PM Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and urged everyone to make donations and support this noble cause.

Several celebrities have started contributing to the cause. Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra have pledged to donate Rs. 21 lakh to PM-CARES Fund. Sharing the news, Shilpa took to social media and wrote, "For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.@TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia"

During this period of lockdown, fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has been sharing videos of home workouts encouraging people to stay fit. Shilpa and Raj Kundra recently became parents to a baby girl, which has surely kept them busy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Sherley Setia. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s film Hungama 2.

