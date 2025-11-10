Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a Rs 60-crores cheating case registered against them by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The case stems from a complaint filed by Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, an NBFC, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple, through an agent named Rajesh Arya, had induced him to invest Rs 60 crores in their now-defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Kothari claimed that instead of using the funds for business purposes, the amount was misappropriated for personal benefits.

According to the FIR, a meeting was held in 2015 at a five-star hotel in Juhu where Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arya, and Kothari were present. The couple reportedly represented themselves as directors of Best Deal TV and requested a business loan, assuring Kothari of monthly returns and repayment of the principal amount. The funds were routed as “investment” to avoid higher taxation, according to the complaint.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s legal team has claimed that the FIR was lodged based on false and distorted facts and has been “maliciously filed with an ulterior and malafide motive to extort money.” Shilpa Shetty stated that she was not involved in the company’s day-to-day affairs and was associated with it for a limited period. The couple has argued that the dispute is civil in nature, arising from a failed business venture and investment loss, aggravated by economic downturns like demonetisation.

The Bombay High Court on Monday heard the couple’s plea and directed them to provide a copy of their petitions to the complainant, Deepak Kothari. The matter has been posted for further hearing on November 20. The couple has also sought protection from any coercive action or filing of a chargesheet pending the disposal of their petitions.

