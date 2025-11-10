Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, currently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, is stable and under medical observation, his family has confirmed. Amid swirling rumors about his critical condition and ventilator support, sources close to Dharmendra and his son Sunny Deol have dismissed such reports as false and urged the public to respect the family's privacy.

Dharmendra health update: Veteran actor is stable, confirms family; dismisses ventilator rumours

Sunny Deol recently visited his father in the hospital, reassuring fans that Dharmendra is recuperating with no cause for alarm. A report by Filmfare quoted a spokesperson representing the Deol family stating, "Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy."

His wife, veteran actress Hema Malini, who was seen visiting the hospital, expressed hope for his speedy recovery, saying, "We’re hoping for his speedy recovery." The veteran actor, affectionately known as the "He-Man of Bollywood," has undergone routine health check-ups recently, triggering concern among fans due to hospital visits.

Despite some reports claiming that he developed breathlessness and was moved to the ICU, his medical team and family have continually emphasized that Dharmendra's health remains stable with proper observation.

Dharmendra, who will turn 90 this December, remains an iconic figure in Indian cinema with an illustrious career spanning over six decades. His recent work includes appearances in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the upcoming film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan alongside Agastya Nanda.

