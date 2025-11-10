Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who has been hospitalized at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital since October 31, is currently under observation and recuperating, according to sources close to his family. Contrary to circulating reports, the actor is not on ventilator support. Sunny Deol, Dharmendra’s son, visited him at the hospital recently and was reassured that all is well. The misinformation regarding his critical condition and ventilator support has been dismissed as fake, as per a report by the Indian Express.

Dharmendra hospitalised again at Breach Candy, currently under observation

The report stated that Dharmendra was admitted initially for a routine health check-up and has been undergoing regular medical tests since. His family and hospital sources emphasize that there is no cause for alarm. The actor often visits the hospital for such tests, and his current stay is part of ongoing health monitoring.

Despite conflicting media reports suggesting that Dharmendra’s health had deteriorated, the family maintains that he remains in stable condition. However, some updates indicate that he was moved to intensive care for closer monitoring after experiencing breathlessness. Fans and industry colleagues have sent prayers and well wishes, with many hopeful for the actor’s speedy recovery.

The legendary actor, famous for classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Seeta Aur Geeta, is nearing his 90th birthday this December. He was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and is set to appear soon in Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, alongside Agastya Nanda.

Dharmendra’s health remains closely monitored by a team of specialists, and his fans continue to follow updates closely, sending heartfelt support to the Bollywood icon.

This article reflects the latest verified information up to November 10, 2025, and will be updated as new details emerge.

