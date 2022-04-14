A while back, in 2015 owner of Mervin Automotive had filed a case of cheating against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s father Surendra Shetty, stating that the latter had undertaken a loan from him to the tune of Rs. 21 lakhs. However, following Surendra Shetty’s demise, the family of the deceased had stopped repayment of the said loan. Following this, the court had stayed the proceedings against the Shetty sisters, Shilpa and Shamita, but had contended that the proceedings against their mother Sunanda Shetty would continue. Now, in an update to the case, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai has granted Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty bail in collections with the case.

This came after the court had last month issued a bailable warrant against Sunanda Shetty for non-appearance in court. Following this, in the proceedings on April 12, Sunanda was present in court and requested a cancellation of the warrant, while also applying for bail in the said case. As per reports, the judge granted Sunanda release on a personal bond and surety of Rs 15,000 or a temporary cash bail of Rs 25,000. The said bailable warrant was issued by the court last month after her non-appearance in court.

As for the case, according to the investigation, the said loan was in fact, a fraud wherein the plaintiff sought to claim that the Shetty family refused to return the debt after Surendra Shetty died in 2016. The Shetty sisters, Shilpa and Shamita, were previously linked to the case.

