Rajat Rawail hospitalised due to a rupture of the varicose vein in his right leg

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hindi film producer and actor Rajat Rawail was hospitalised a couple of days ago. He suffered the excessive loss of blood due to a rupture of a varicose vein in his right leg. The actor was last seen in the film Coolie No.1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

In a statement to ETimes, Rajal said that the bleeding has stopped from the ruptured vein in his leg and that the wound is healing.

“I have been advised of total bed rest with no visitors. I will be seeing senior vascular surgeon Dr Pankaj Patel tomorrow at Leelavati hospital, Bandra for a second opinion on my surgery and thereafter shall proceed accordingly," he further stated.

According to reports, the Rajat will likely be discharged today.

As an actor, Rajat was seen in films like Bodyguard, Judwaa2, Coolie No.1 and has directed films like Zameer: The Awakening of a Soul and Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya.

