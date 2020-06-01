Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.06.2020 | 6:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh and five family members test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. Five of her family members including her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law have also tested positive. The family was admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31. 

Television actress Mohena Kumari and five family members test COVID-19

Talking to a daily, Mohena revealed that it was her mother-in-law who first got a fever. She said that at first her mother-in-law tested negative but when the fever did not drop, all of them got tested and realised that a lot of them were affected. Mohena said that all of them had mild symptoms. She said that apart from her brother-in-law everyone has been infected in their house. 

Mohena said all of her family members who tested positive will remain in the hospital until they test negative. Mohena is popular for her role in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has also been a part of the reality dance show Dance India Dance. Mohena Kumari is the daughter of Pushpraj Singh, the king of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile wedding in October last year.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan begins food donation drive at…

Maharashtra government lays down strict…

Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter, says she…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya rubbishes…

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan come in…

Hema Malini responds to backlash on KENT ad;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification