Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.09.2019 | 9:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Bruna Abdullah welcomes baby girl, shares first glimpse of her daughter Isabella

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bruna Abdullah, the girl who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz song ‘Subah Hone Na De’, is a mom now. Bruna and her husband Allan Fraser welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Isabella, on Saturday (August 31).

Bruna Abdullah welcomes baby girl, shares first glimpse of her daughter Isabella

The Brazilian model-turned-actress shared the happy news on Instagram with a glimpse of her baby girl. “I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her,” Bruna Abdullah wrote.

Bruna, earlier in her Instagram post, had revealed that she wanted a water birth. “I always knew that if I had a baby I would wanna have a water birth baby! I love being in the water and the thought of being in a warm pool feeling relaxed just waiting for my baby is the best thing I can ask for! I have always desired a natural childbirth, no medication, epidurals or C-sections, I thought of water birth because it can provide a gentle, natural experience. It says being submerged in a tub provides more comfort during contractions than being on land. The buoyancy of the water allows more relief during labour,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Bruna Abdullah shares latest picture of her BIG BELLY, gives pregnancy goals to all soon to be mommies (see pic)

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar collaborate…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot to revolve…

Watch: Sonam Kapoor reveals Shah Rukh Khan…

Arjun Kapoor roped in for Nikkhil Advani’s…

Dulquer Salmaan reveals the real reason he…

“Actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification