Bruna Abdullah, the girl who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz song ‘Subah Hone Na De’, is a mom now. Bruna and her husband Allan Fraser welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Isabella, on Saturday (August 31).

The Brazilian model-turned-actress shared the happy news on Instagram with a glimpse of her baby girl. “I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her,” Bruna Abdullah wrote.

Bruna, earlier in her Instagram post, had revealed that she wanted a water birth. “I always knew that if I had a baby I would wanna have a water birth baby! I love being in the water and the thought of being in a warm pool feeling relaxed just waiting for my baby is the best thing I can ask for! I have always desired a natural childbirth, no medication, epidurals or C-sections, I thought of water birth because it can provide a gentle, natural experience. It says being submerged in a tub provides more comfort during contractions than being on land. The buoyancy of the water allows more relief during labour,” she wrote.