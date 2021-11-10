Bollywood Hungama

Shefali Shah to open lavish, theme-based restaurant Jalsa in Ahmedabad

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Having proved her mettle as an actor in her prolific journey spanning over two decades, Shefali Shah is all set to broaden her horizon in the creative space. Besides being a powerhouse performer, Shefali’s creativity is not just limited to cinema, but she is also known for her passion for painting and writing . The actress is now embarking on her new journey, venturing into the hospitality business.

It’s a known fact that Shefali is a complete foodie and enjoys cooking during her free time, which was evident through her social media during the Covid-19 lockdown. Naturally, the thought of venturing into the hospitality business was always on her mind. It’s learnt that the actress is all set to open a lavish, theme-based restaurant ‘Jalsa’ in the plush locality of Ahmedabad (Gujarat) alongside Neha Bassi, a hospitality professional with over two decades of experience.

Jalsa is a labour of love and passion for Shefali; with every element – from decor to cutlery, from recipe to presentation – personally supervised and often, personally executed! Shefali brings with her, her innate understanding of the artful and heart-warming aspects of the human experience, to the world of dining and hospitality.

Besides shooting for her movie and OTT projects lately, Shefali has been busy designing the interiors personally - from hand painting some walls to cheese boards, to creating an ambience people will love, to working closely with the chefs and sharing her own recipes to give an array of delicacies for every palate. While the versatile actress is known to be a perfectionist and choosy as far as her creative choices are concerned, her new venture is considered as a unique concept in the hospitality business space.

As with most things, Shefali has undertaken; Jalsa is only the beginning. She says, “My belief is to celebrate life. With an abundance of family, friends, food, fun, music, dance, and much more and JALSA is exactly that! JALSA is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience. True to its name, Jalsa serves all of the above and more. A quintessential Indian celebration with global design and food trends. The good times never end in JALSA, and nor does the food. JALSA is a buffet restaurant that serves up a mix of Indian dishes from various states and international fun dining. Jalsa is a carnival of food fun and togetherness. From Ferris wheels, astrologers, henna artists, funfair games, etc, JALSA is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience of joy for everyone."

Shefali Shah’s interesting lineup of projects include Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Junglee Pictures’ Doctor G, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s web series Human and Delhi Crime season 2.

ALSO READ: Shefali Shah's maiden directorial project Someday to be officially screened at 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2021

