In April this year, Shefali Shah’s debut directorial venture Someday was shortlisted for the Oscar-accredited 51st Annual USA Film Festival’s International Short Film & Video Competition. Now, the short film, written and directed by the versatile actress, will be officially screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany. The films will be screened in feature films, documentaries, short films, and animation categories.

Someday is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord, separated by a door. Vidhi, a frontline warrior consumed by the medical situation tormenting us. After 15 days on duty, she comes home to a 7-day quarantine. But, can one call it home, when there’s only distance between her and the one she loves, her mom, who is gradually turning into a relic of herself due to Alzheimer’s. They share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Some real, some imaginary. Their togetherness oscillating between what was, what can’t be, and what may just be Someday.

Touted as one of the biggest Indian film festivals in Europe, the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart is scheduled from 21st – 25th July 2021, screening a wide selection of films from different genres, including mainstream Hindi productions as well as Indian art house, documentaries, animation, and short films. Additionally, the festival organisers have a strong interest in making newcomer films available to a wide audience. Due to Covid-19, the Indian Film Festival 2021 will go online again and provide a virtual festival experience to the audience. In addition to the online screening of films as well as an online opening and award ceremony, there will be Q&As and film talks available as a supporting programme.

Shefali Shah informs, “I can’t even begin to tell how excited I am with the news of ‘Someday’ to be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, making its reach across the globe. It’s a great honour. It was a conscious decision to send ‘Someday’ to the film festivals across the globe to see where I stand as a total newcomer in direction, and the fact that it’s been selected in a prestigious festival is such a big assurance.”

While her web show Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards last year, Shefali Shah also won three Best Actor awards for the critically-acclaimed show at the prestigious Jagran Film Festival, iReel Awards, and Asian Academy Creative Awards (in Singapore) last year.

