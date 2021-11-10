Veteran ace singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. For the matter of fact, Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in the country.

On Tuesday, the legendary singer was honoured with the award. On his behalf, his son SP Charan went and received the award. The official Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle shared a photo and wrote, “President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (Posthumous) for Art. One of the leading figures of Indian cinema, particularly the southern Indian movie industry, he was a top-notch playback singer in multiple languages".

President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (Posthumous) for Art. One of the leading figures of Indian cinema, particularly the southern Indian movie industry, he was a top-notch playback singer in multiple languages. pic.twitter.com/7bQ3gJR1Hi — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, passed away in September 2020 due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 74. He was a playback singer, music director, and dubbing artist. He has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages in his storied and prolific career.

