Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 6:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Late singer S P Balasubrahmanyam gets honoured with posthumous Padma Vibhushan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran ace singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. For the matter of fact, Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in the country.

On Tuesday, the legendary singer was honoured with the award. On his behalf, his son SP Charan went and received the award. The official Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle shared a photo and wrote, “President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (Posthumous) for Art. One of the leading figures of Indian cinema, particularly the southern Indian movie industry, he was a top-notch playback singer in multiple languages".

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, passed away in September 2020 due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 74. He was a playback singer, music director, and dubbing artist. He has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages in his storied and prolific career.

ALSO READ:SP Balasubrahmanyam honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; singer’s son Charan says it is sweet sorrow moment for them 

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar…

Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film…

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer…

Aditya Chopra to invest Rs. 500 crore for…

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas…

SCOOP: Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification