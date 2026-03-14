Sharvari is fast emerging as one of the most exciting talents of her generation, and her growing filmography is proof that the industry’s biggest filmmakers and banners are betting big on her. The young actress has built an enviable line-up that includes Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Aditya Chopra’s Alpha, Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and YRF and Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled next, in which she is paired opposite Ahaan Panday.

Sharvari leads her generation’s biggest film line-up; 2 massive theatrical releases set to arrive in just 28 days

What makes her upcoming slate even more remarkable is that Sharvari has two major theatrical releases within a span of just 28 days. While Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to arrive on June 12, Alpha will hit cinemas on July 10, giving her a huge opportunity to consolidate her place among the most promising young stars in the industry.

Sharvari has already sparked a strong conversation with the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga, where her innocence and screen presence have stood out instantly. In fact, many on the internet are already calling her the “best-kept surprise” of the film.

In a project that already carries Imtiaz Ali’s trademark emotional depth and layered storytelling, Sharvari’s presence has emerged as one of its most intriguing aspects. She brings a certain freshness and emotional honesty that appears to blend seamlessly with Imtiaz’s cinematic universe.

What further adds to the excitement is the consistency Sharvari has shown so far in her career. With every project, she has displayed confidence, vulnerability and a screen presence that feels organic. There is a natural ease to her performances that has helped her leave an impression on both audiences and critics alike.

With Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari seems poised to take that momentum several notches higher, especially under the direction of a filmmaker known for extracting deeply felt performances from his actors. If the teaser response is any indication, this film could well mark a significant turning point in her cinematic journey.

Also Read: Sharvari says she manifested to be a part of Imtiaz Ali film as Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser releases; pens heartfelt note!

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

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