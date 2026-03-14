Dhurandhar: The Revenge opens advance bookings amid re-release of first part in 1000+ screens

Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ much-anticipated film about the unknown men, Dhurandhar The Revenge, has opened its advance bookings across cinemas nationwide today, setting the stage for what trade expects to be one of the biggest theatrical openings of all time.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge opens advance bookings amid re-release of first part in 1000+ screens

Mounted on a grand scale, Dhurandhar The Revenge promises a high-octane theatrical experience, blending slick action, gripping drama and espionage in never-seen-before style.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy-action thriller raises the stakes with intense action and a gripping revenge-driven narrative. He is joined by a formidable ensemble cast including R. Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as the menacing ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as the formidable SP Chaudhary Aslam, adding further intensity to the film’s gripping storyline.

'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' NATIONWIDE ADVANCE BOOKINGS NOW OPEN... Advance bookings for #DhurandharTheRevenge across cinemas nationwide are now open. Starring #RanveerSingh and directed by #AdityaDhar, #DhurandharTheRevenge will have paid previews on [Wednesday] 18 March 2026,… pic.twitter.com/VKU7NdcEYX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2026

Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar film – Dhurandhar The Revenge, will release in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The high-octane spy-action thriller, written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, arrives in theatres worldwide on 19 March 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

The story of unknown men unfolds in cinemas worldwide on 19 March 2026.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor reveals he turned down cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge: “It’s my loss, but…”

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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