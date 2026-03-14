Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently revealed that he was approached for a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge but had to decline the offer due to prior professional commitments.

Anil Kapoor reveals he turned down cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge: “It’s my loss, but…”

The film is the sequel to Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which released on December 5, 2025 and went on to emerge as a major box office success. The scale of the first installment and its ensemble cast have contributed significantly to the anticipation surrounding the sequel.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Kapoor shared that Dhar had approached him for a small role in the upcoming film. However, the actor said he had already committed his dates to another filmmaker.

“Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important—only talent cannot make you what you are,” Kapoor said.

Explaining why he declined the role, the 69-year-old actor added, “At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future.”

Following his revelation, social media users began speculating whether Kapoor had been approached to play the mysterious character ‘Bade Sahab’, whose identity is expected to be revealed in the sequel. There have also been rumours about Emraan Hashmi being linked to the role, though the makers have not confirmed any details.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Also Read: Harish Salve praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar, calls it “a reality that deserves to be exposed”

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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