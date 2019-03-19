Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.03.2019 | 8:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Sharmila Tagore follows Sara Ali Khan’s trick to deal with media attention on Taimur Ali Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sharmila Tagore is an epitome of grace and poise. She was recently honoured at the Hello! Hall Of Fame awards. She gives every young actress a run for money with the way she has carried herself for so many years. At the red carpet, she interacted with media and guess what the hot topic of discussion was? Her two year old grandson who is the most popular celeb out there, Taimur Ali Khan! She was asked again what she thought about all the attention on him and she had a very interesting take. She said that she chilled out a little bit after getting an advice from her eldest grand daughter Sara AlI Khan on this.

Speaking about Taimur she said, “I suppose we have to live with it. This is the age of social media. I don’t think anything can be done about it.” Having said that she also said,  “I am very old-fashioned. I don’t think children should be exposed to all this.” She then said, “However I learnt from Sara (Sara Ali Khan, Taimur’s half-sister) to say if you can’t beat them then, join them.” But all said and done, she said, “I guess I should be happy about it but I don’t think it’s very good for the child.”

Sharmila spoke about getting a Lifetime Achievement Award at Hello and said, “I think it’s a great honour. It’s a recognition from very prestigious media house so, I am very honoured. I suppose they are giving me award for working many years in this wonderful film industry.”

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan visits Ghosi Purna village in Meerut with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor’s next to…

Release of Saif Ali Khan starrer Go Goa Gone…

Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior – Saif Ali Khan…

Have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh…

Vanesa perfumes ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Nora…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification