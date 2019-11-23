Bollywood Hungama

Shanaya Kapoor to represent India at Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to represent India at the Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris. The annual fashion event celebrates the societal debuts of young daughters from famous families across the globe. Shanaya, who is also gearing up for Bollywood, will be joining youngsters from all over the world for the gala event which is scheduled to take place from November 28 to 30.

Shanaya will be accompanied by her father. The two will be flying to Paris on November 25. Sanjay Kapoor while talking to a daily said that he will be escorting Shanaya down the stairs and her first dance will be with him. He said that the best part is that Shanaya will get a chance to interact with people from across the globe and get an insight into their culture. The actor said that he is waiting for the day Shanaya signs a good film. He further said that he is extremely nervous, which he was not even during his career.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor recently worked as an assistant in sister Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Also Read: Karan Johar strikes a pose with his favourite ‘millennials’ Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

