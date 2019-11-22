Star Plus’ show TED Talks India Nayi Baat has impressed viewers all over with its inspiring speakers and the great work that they have done. With its successful run coming to a conclusion, the makers have decided on adding a special episode to the line up which will be hosted by none other than the enterprising Karan Johar. Karan shall be speaking to select speakers from the last season and discussing the education scenario and how technology is assisting in changing the same.

Karan Johar also applauded the show in a special teaser and said, whenever we are discussing ‘Nayi Soch, Nayi Baat’ and new ideas, new inventions, discussing education too is very important. He will be seen discussing the different innovative approaches in the field of education. Notable speakers such as Kavita Devi, Anniruddha Sharma will be seen sharing their insights on the same. Diverse topics on education shall be discussed in this Ed Tech special episode that range from digital learning, differences in methods of learning in India and other countries, the next level of innovation to be adopted in education, etc.

While discussing the prevalent learning systems employed in the school, Karan Johar also shared an interesting thought with the speakers on the show and said, “Mere hisaab se, front benchers toh padh hi lete hain, back benchers ke liye education ko technology aur innovation ke madhyam se aur interesting banaya ja sakta hai.”

