A lost bike, a found belief system. The trailer of debutant filmmaker Ritwik Pareek’s Dug Dug offers a first glimpse into the film’s whimsical world— a comedy-mystery satire that playfully navigates faith, magic and logic. The trailer was unveiled by its four executive producers, Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vasan Bala, who have come together to present the film.

Dug Dug trailer out: Ritwik Pareek’s debut explores faith, mystery and a “wish-granting” bike

“God only knows what games he plays,” opens Dug Dug, as a character recounts the death of a villager—setting the tone for what follows. The mystery deepens when the bike the man was riding goes missing from a police station, only to reappear at the exact spot where he died.

Inspired by true events, Dug Dug traces a bizarre phenomenon in a village where a deceased man’s motorbike is believed to grant wishes—provided devotees pray to it and offer alcohol. As word spreads and prayers begin to be “answered,” belief spirals into a full-blown, commercialised religion.

The trailer establishes the film’s whimsical, magical tone, unfolding through trippy, fantastical visuals shot by DOP Aditya S. Kumar, which complement Ritwik Pareek’s script. The film is slated to hit Indian screens on May 8.

Dug Dug is produced by Bottle Rocket Pictures, led by Prerna Pareek and Ritwik Pareek, and will be released in Indian theatres in association with Ranjan Singh’s Flip Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritwik Pareek (@ritwikpareek)

Following its premiere at TIFF, Dug Dug screened at several international festivals, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

The film stars Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, Yogendra Singh and Durga Lal Saini.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vasan Bala-backed Dug Dug locks May 8 India release

More Pages: Dug Dug Box Office Collection

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