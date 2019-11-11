Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.11.2019 | 10:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital due to breathing trouble

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was reportedly rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital in the wee hours of Monday after she complained of breathing troubles. As per reports, she was brought in around 1.30 am at night and was kept under the supervision of a senior medical advisor of the hospital.  Reports also state that her condition is stable right now.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital due to breathing trouble

The singer celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28, and was honoured with the Daughter of the Nation title, by the Government of India. She also took to Twitter to thank her well-wishers for the continued wishes, and wrote, ‘My dear well-wishers, Namaskaar. Your constant love and good wishes is my pillar of strength and I stand eternally grateful for the same. May god bless you all, always. Thank you for everything’.

In September, Mangeshkar also debuted on Instagram, and has over 84,000 followers already. Her last tweet was posted yesterday, wherein she introduced her niece and actor Padmini Kolhapure’s first look as Gopika Bai from Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming film Panipat.

Check this space for more updates on Mangeshkar’s health!

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai will feature…

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with the…

Lata Mangeshkar to be honoured with Daughter…

Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss of…

Pulwama Attacks – Lata Mangeshkar to make a…

The Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar on her very…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification