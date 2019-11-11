Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was reportedly rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital in the wee hours of Monday after she complained of breathing troubles. As per reports, she was brought in around 1.30 am at night and was kept under the supervision of a senior medical advisor of the hospital. Reports also state that her condition is stable right now.

The singer celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28, and was honoured with the Daughter of the Nation title, by the Government of India. She also took to Twitter to thank her well-wishers for the continued wishes, and wrote, ‘My dear well-wishers, Namaskaar. Your constant love and good wishes is my pillar of strength and I stand eternally grateful for the same. May god bless you all, always. Thank you for everything’.

My dear well wishers,

Namaskaar. Your constant love and good wishes is my pillar of strength and I stand eternally grateful for the same. May god bless you all, always. Thank you for everything. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 29, 2019

In September, Mangeshkar also debuted on Instagram, and has over 84,000 followers already. Her last tweet was posted yesterday, wherein she introduced her niece and actor Padmini Kolhapure’s first look as Gopika Bai from Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming film Panipat.

Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun. pic.twitter.com/bTZJMUjdYq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 10, 2019

Check this space for more updates on Mangeshkar’s health!