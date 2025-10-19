In a move that’s bound to excite cinephiles and box office enthusiasts alike, the highly anticipated trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s war epic Ikkis will debut exclusively with Thamma, Maddock Films’ landmark horror-comedy, when it lands in cinemas this Diwali. The strategic pairing marks one of the year’s most compelling double bills, blending two genres Bollywood is now confidently reinventing for a fresh generation of movie-goers.

Bollywood’s Diwali blockbuster: Thamma to debut Ikkis trailer, uniting patriotism and horror on the big screen

Ikkis tells the extraordinary true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s Param Vir Chakra for valour in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Starring the legendary Dharmendra and breakout star Agastya Nanda, with Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role, the Sriram Raghavan-directed film promises both the adrenaline of battle and the depth of character that defines Maddock’s approach to storytelling. Originally aiming for a Gandhi Jayanti release, the filmmakers have officially shifted Ikkis to December 2025 to sidestep big-box-office clashes and optimize its reach to patriotic and family audiences across the country. New posters for Ikkis hint at searing action sequences, nuanced familial emotions, and a fresh heroic journey for Agastya Nanda as the next-generation Khetarpal.​

Meanwhile, Thamma is poised to make Diwali 2025 historic in its own right. It brings Ayushmann Khurrana—a veritable hit-machine known for his blend of comedy, heart, and consistently strong box office returns—into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe for the first time, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Thamma is not only Maddock’s priciest horror comedy origin story, with major investments in technology and spectacle, but also the studio’s most ambitious world-building yet, introducing audiences to the betaal, Bollywood’s new twist on the vampire myth. Industry chatter reveals that early pre-booking numbers and a rare two-day split Diwali holiday could ensure Thamma becomes the highest opener for both Ayushmann and the MHCU franchise.​

By attaching the Ikkis trailer to every Thamma screening, Maddock has created a seamless corridor for audiences to experience two very different—but equally impactful—stories. From the supernatural thrills of Thamma this festive season to the real-life heroics of Ikkis in December, Maddock Films is signalling its intent to set the standard for bold, original entertainment in 2025 and beyond.

For movie buffs, this double-feature rollout also delivers on anticipation: Thamma lights up theatres from October 21, 2025, just in time for Diwali celebrations, while Ikkis will march into cinemas across India this December, with an exact date to be revealed soon. The convergence of horror-comedy and war drama, backed by powerhouse performances and Maddock’s reputation for delivering both commercial and critical hits, is set to deliver an unparalleled cinematic season for Bollywood fans.

Also Read: Low buzz, high hopes: Trade optimistic that 6-day Diwali weekend will boost Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

More Pages: Thamma Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.