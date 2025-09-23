While Maddock Films have denied the development, our sources have confirmed the presence of Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. The actress has stepped in place of Kiara Advani, who was earlier announced to lead the project in the titular role. The replacement of the star cast has started a conversation around the reason for the same.

Very reliable sources have confirmed that Aneet Padda has replaced Kiara Advani for two reasons, the major one being that Kiara Advani's dates were not aligning with the timelines of the Universe. A source close to Bollywood Hungama informed, "Shakti Shalini must start by the end of 2025, and Kiara's diary is blocked. She is the busiest actor at the moment, as her diary is frozen till Mid-2026. That aside, the character arc in the final script is the coming of age of a mid-20s girl, and Kiara was initially promised a slightly mature part. Keeping both factors in mind, Kiara Advani decided to back out of the film, making way for Aneet Padda."

An official announcement around Aneet Padda's involvement will be made soon, but the stakeholders have parted ways on a very positive note. "Kiara and Dinesh Vijan share a great bond, and they will definitely team up again in the near future. In fact, Dinoo has already promised Kiara to come back with a script to her within a month. There are multiple projects in development at Maddock, and the union of them with Kiara is in the pipeline."

Shakti Shalini is set to release in 2026.

