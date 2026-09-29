Shakira’s Madrid concert to stream globally on Amazon Music on October 3; celebration to spotlight women In Latin music

Amazon Music and Shakira have announced a global celebration of women shaping Latin music and culture, with the centrepiece being the first full-concert global livestream of Shakira’s Madrid performance. The concert, part of the final stop of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour and her ES Latina European Residency, will stream worldwide on October 3.

Shakira’s Madrid concert to stream globally on Amazon Music on October 3; celebration to spotlight women In Latin music

For viewers in India, the livestream will begin at 12:15 AM IST on October 4. Fans can watch the performance on the Amazon Music India app, Prime Video, the Amazon Music app on Fire TV and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The livestream will be available without a subscription.

The Madrid concert is part of The Women Shaping Latin Music, Amazon Music’s 2026 celebration under its Music Connects Us programme. The initiative brings together tributes to women who have influenced Latin music and culture, while also highlighting women artists, entrepreneurs and those building careers in technology.

Shakira brings Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran to Madrid

Shakira’s Madrid performance comes as she reaches the final chapter of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. The tour has drawn inspiration from a deeply personal period in the singer’s life and has evolved into a wider message of resilience and reinvention.

Reflecting on the tour and the upcoming livestream, Shakira said, “The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has become more than I could ever have imagined, and I am so proud of it. I’m so excited to take it even further by sharing this special evening with fans around the world, together with Amazon Music.”

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According to Amazon Music’s internal worldwide consumption data for January 1 to September 19, 2026, “Dai Dai” is the platform’s most-streamed song globally so far this year, while Shakira is the most-listened-to Latina artist worldwide during the same period.

New Shakira experiences and releases

The global celebration extends beyond the Madrid livestream. Amazon Music is releasing a new remix of Shakira’s “Dai Dai Spanish Remix (Amazon Music Original),” produced by RVSSIAN.

Fans will also be able to purchase an Amazon Exclusive orange and yellow marble vinyl edition of Shakira’s Laundry Service, marking the album’s 25th anniversary. The celebration will also include merchandise, Amazon storefronts and immersive fan experiences.

Shakira has personally curated El Mixtape, featuring music by women artists who have influenced her. Fans can also revisit her career through [Re]Discover Shakira, while On Tour highlights music from the latest chapter of her global tour.

In Madrid, the ES Latina residency will feature El Museo Shakira by Amazon Music, an interactive experience guided by Alexa+, allowing fans to explore milestones from Shakira’s career across music, fashion, culture and social impact.

The residency will also feature an all-women Amazon Music stage celebrating women shaping Latin music today.

Amazon Music launches initiatives for women

The celebration also includes initiatives aimed at creating opportunities beyond music.

The Las Mujeres Facturan Con Amazon Music storefront will highlight products from women-owned businesses, with a particular focus on Latina-owned brands. The destination will also feature merchandise and physical music from female Latin artists, along with stories about the women behind the businesses.

Meanwhile, Las Mujeres Ayudan Con Amazon Music will bring together Amazon Music, Amazon Web Services, Shakira’s Fundación Pies Descalzos and Laboratoria for AWS Entrena Latinas. The programme aims to provide free cloud computing and artificial intelligence training in Spanish to women across Latin America.

The initiative aims to reach one million women by 2028. It will initially launch in Colombia, where students and mothers connected to Fundación Pies Descalzos will have access to foundational courses and opportunities to pursue AWS AI certifications.

Rocío Guerrero, Director of Music, Latin-Iberia, Amazon Music, said, “Shakira has spent more than three decades showing the world what is possible when a Latin woman refuses to accept boundaries around her music, her ambition or her influence.”

She added, “This celebration honors everything she has built while looking forward, using the reach and breadth of Amazon to connect music, culture and opportunity in a way that goes far beyond a single moment.”

Through the combination of the Madrid concert, new music, fan experiences and education and commerce initiatives, Amazon Music’s 2026 celebration aims to spotlight the role of women across Latin music and culture while creating opportunities beyond the entertainment space.

Also Read: Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS for FIFA World Cup 2026 Final half-time show

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