FIFA has officially announced that Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and BTS in performing at the half-time show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, set to take place in New York on July 19. The Canadian pop star will perform alongside the trio during the tournament’s first-ever Super Bowl-style half-time show. Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, and the Sesame Street muppets are also scheduled to appear during the 11-minute set, which supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS for FIFA World Cup 2026 Final half-time show

Bieber said, “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can.” In the spring, Bieber returned to the stage with a set at the Coachella festival in California, his biggest live show in four years after cancelling his Justice world tour following health issues.

The half-time show has been curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and will raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise $100 million (£73 million) for children worldwide. Shakira and Burna Boy, who were among the performers at the tournament’s opening across the three host nations, will also return to the stage together.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final half-time show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.”

Infantino added, “As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

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