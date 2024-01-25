In July 2023, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Mumbai’s Eros Cinema will soon be reopened in a new avatar, with an IMAX screen. There were murmurs last month that the theatre will commence operations with Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, which was released on December 21, 2023. Then came speculations that the theatre might open in either January or February 2024. It has now come to light that Eros Cinema IMAX, managed by PVR Inox, will be thrown open to moviegoers on the occasion of Republic Day, that is, Friday, January 26. The first film which will be played at this iconic theatre is Fighter. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, this aerial action thriller released in cinemas today.

At 9:29 pm on January 24, Preetham Daniel, VP Sales, India and South East Asia, IMAX Corporation, tweeted from his X account, “One of the ICONIC cinemas in India is the EROS theatre in Mumbai. PVRINOX will opening an IMAX at this iconic cinema on 26th Jan. Republic Day opening was the best date to open! (sic)”

Eros Cinema is located a stone's throw away from Mumbai’s Churchgate railway station and hence, is well-connected to the rest of the city. It was earlier a single screen and it shut down in 2017 due to poor ticket sales and competition from multiplexes. In 2018, there were reports that it would reopen as a 300-seater cinema hall on the first floor in the place of the balcony and a department store on the ground floor. The original Eros cinema had a capacity of 1204 seats. A portion of the popular song ‘Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein’, featuring Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut, from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010) was shot in Eros cinema.

In April 2023, rumours had spread that Eros Cinema, the iconic single-screen cinema hall located in Mumbai’s Churchgate area, would be demolished. It led to a lot of brouhaha as it was one of the most beloved theatres for Mumbaikars. Also, the Art Deco structure, which was established in 1938, is a landmark building of the city. The matter became so huge that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had to clarify that the heritage building was not being pulled down.

Reportedly, Eros Cinema will have a few normal screens as well besides the IMAX auditorium. Just last month, Mumbai got a brand new IMAX at Maison Inox, Jio World Plaza, BKC. With Eros and Maison Inox, Mumbai now has as many as 7 IMAX theatres. If all goes well, the much-loved IMAX screen in Wadala will also open this year. It was earlier run by Carnival Cinemas and as per insiders, a prominent multiple chain is in talks to take over the prime property.

