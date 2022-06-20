South Korean juggernaut and pop titans BTS has landed their sixth No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with the release of their anthology album Proof. The group earned 314,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 16, according to Luminate after the release of the album on June 10.

BTS soars higher with new anthology drop; lands sixth No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with Proof

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Of Proof’s 314,000 equivalent album units earned, album sales comprise 266,000; SEA units comprise 36,000 (equaling 52.84 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 12,000." The album registers the biggest week for an album by a group in 2022 in terms of both album sales and units earned. The only artist to achieve this debut frame is Harry Styles with Harry's House "with 521,000 units, of which 330,000 were in album sales."

Proof comes 11 months after their latest single CD Butter. The three-CD album introduces three new tracks, one on each CD: “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth.” The album comprises 48 tracks in total, from the greatest hit songs, solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, and unreleased tracks to special tracks.

Earlier last week, BTS announced that the group would start solo projects while remaining active as a group. On June 14, the group released a new Dinner Party video via its official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ to celebrate their 9th anniversary and look back on their journey leading up to the latest anthology album Proof. In the video, BTS opened their hearts and talked about their feelings and thoughts on the difficulties and changes they went through amid the pandemic. The members also frankly confessed that they faced challenges in the creative process as artists after actively working over the past nine years. Members mentioned future plans to accelerate personal growth and embark on “BTS' chapter 2.” In this new chapter, the group will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.