Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor whose next release Jersey will be hitting screens on April 14, seems to be in a spending mood. The actor who has been working on his next project Bloody Daddy that is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, recently celebrated his birthday with his wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter on February 25. Well, it seems like Shahid has had a rather interesting birthday month with the arrival of his new set of super-luxury wheels which are worth around Rs. 2.79 cr!

In fact, earlier today Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were photographed checking out the new set of wheels which is the latest Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580. Said to be a replacement for the Maybach S 560, this new one features a powerful 500hp twin-turbo V8, with the addition of 48-volt hybrid tech, and a four-wheel-drive system for improved traction.

In terms of luxury, with a price tag of Rs. 2.79 cr, the vehicle comes with a second-gen MBUX infotainment system, a 12.8-inch tablet-style OLED screen, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument display, and up to three screens for rear-seat passengers. If that wasn’t all, the backrest of the rear seat can be reclined by as much as 43.5 degrees, with an optional massage function for your calves.

Back on the work front, besides Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will also be making his OTT debut with the Raj Nidimoru – Krishna DK series as well as the Ali Abbas Zafar film Bloody Daddy which is a remake of the French film Nuit Blanche.

