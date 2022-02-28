Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have shown solidarity and promise to match every donation up to $1 million for Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes amid the Russian invasion. The couple also encouraged fans to make donations to help out Ukrainians who have been displaced by the ongoing invasion.

On 26 February, the couple took to social media to pledge that they will be matching donations made to “USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees” and urged fans to contribute amid the crisis and support displaced Ukrainians. “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” Ryan Reynolds wrote in a retweet of the USA for UNHCR account.

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support. https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

The Deadpool star shared a link to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) where people can donate money to help displaced families.

Meanwhile, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively took to Instagram to post a similar message writing, “@VancityReynolds [Reynolds’ Instagram handle] and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000. Link in bio to donate,” before adding, “@Usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours.”

"@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3: “I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.