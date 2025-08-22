Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to conclude shoot of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Romeo in Malaga by August 25: Report

The much-anticipated action thriller Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is nearing the end of its shoot, with principal photography set to conclude by August 25.

According to Mid-Day, the final schedule is currently underway in Malaga, Spain. Over the next ten days, the team will complete both a high-octane action sequence and an exuberant dance number before wrapping up filming.

Once filming wraps on August 25, Bhardwaj will move swiftly into post-production. Initial VFX and editing processes have already begun in Mumbai, keeping the film on track for its scheduled theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

Adding to the excitement, this project marks the fourth time Shahid Kapoor has collaborated with Vishal Bhardwaj, following Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). The combination of high-octane thrills, melodic storytelling, and creative synergy continues to raise fans’ expectations.

The star-studded cast includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal—heightening its buzz among cinema enthusiasts.

Apart from this, Shahid will feature in Raj and DK’s highly anticipated web series Farzi Season 2, as well as Dinesh Vijan’s Cocktail 2, where he will star alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, Triptii is also set to appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller Spirit, opposite Prabhas.

