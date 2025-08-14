Avinash Tiwary to team up with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next? Here’s what we know!

Avinash Tiwary is on a roll! After wrapping up Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the actor is rumoured to be up for his next! Buzz is rife that the Madgaon Express star has come on board for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next big project, joining hands for the first time with Shahid Kapoor and reuniting with his Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri.

Avinash Tiwary to team up with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next? Here’s what we know!

As per a source close to the development, “Whispers in film circles suggest that Avinash Tiwary might be part of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next big project, reportedly being shot in Spain with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. While no confirmations have surfaced, sources hint at Avinash stepping into a powerful role with a bold new look. If true, it would reunite him with Triptii Dimri and mark his first collaboration with both Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, a combination already sparking excitement among fans and industry watchers alike.”

Avinash Tiwary has always experimented and explored himself on screen, breaking barriers and constantly pushing himself as an actor. If rumours of his next big collaboration turn true, his audience can expect a big-screen treat - bringing together Avinash Tiwary, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for the first time under the direction of Vishal Bhardwaj!

Also Read: Avinash Tiwary shuts down body-shaming with classy comeback on Instagram

More Pages: Arjun Ustara Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.