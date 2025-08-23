Sriram Raghavan is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of our industry. Hence, his next film Ikkis is much awaited. It stars Agastya Nanda and this will be his first theatrical film and second film as an actor after the 2023 Netflix original, The Archies. It is scheduled to be released on October 2 and Bollywood Hungama has learned that the film has been postponed.

SCOOP: Star kid vs Star kid – Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis postponed; to clash with Junaid Khan’s Ek Din on November 7

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ikkis will now release on November 7. The decision was taken by producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films who felt that the first week of November and post-Diwali time will be ideal for their movie."

An industry insider commented, "This is a good move as two major films are scheduled for a release on October 2 - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. November 7 is a better date in that regard."

Ikkis also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. It is against the backdrop of the 1971 war and follows the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. Agastya plays the war hero in Ikkis.

However, even on this new date, Ikkis will not have a solo release. It'll clash with Ek Din, that also features a star kid - Junaid Khan. It also stars Sai Pallavi and was shot during the beautiful Snow Festival in the town of Sapporo, Japan. It is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan’s Aamir Khan Productions.

