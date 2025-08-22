Bengali superstar Victor Banerjee appeals to the President of India for a smooth release of The Bengal Files in West Bengal

Victor Banerjee has started a petition campaign for the smooth release of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files in West Bengal.

Said Vivek, “As you may already know, the film The Bengal Files is scheduled for screening on September 5, 2025. This film represents a courageous first attempt to bring to light a dark and painful chapter in the history of Bengal and India. However, in a deeply concerning development, the trailer of the film was illegally and forcibly stopped during its launch event in Kolkata.”

Victor reiterated his misgivings regarding the controversial film’s release in his home territory. “We have every reason to believe that the upcoming screening of the film in West Bengal may also face deliberate obstruction or suppression. Such actions not only violate the freedom of artistic expression but also deny citizens their constitutional right to truth and free thought. We are therefore making an urgent appeal to the Honorable President of Bharat to ensure that the screening is allowed to take place peacefully, without intimidation or interference, and that the rights of artists and audiences are fully protected.”

