Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy that released in 2017. The film faced a lot of criticism from a section of the audience and critics who deemed it to be sexist and misogynist. Recently, Shahid Kapoor was present at an event where he talked about his career and the massive success of Kabir Singh.

While talking about the film and how he approached his character Kabir, Shahid said that cinema is meant to mirror life and represent the truth. “It’s an adult film, for adults, who can distinguish between right and wrong. Are you telling me that Mr. Bachchan is someone who taught people to be a thief? You know you’re going to watch a movie right, its fiction, right? I’ve seen situations like this in life. When a couple fights, if a third person views it, they’ll have a different idea. Fundamentally, they’re in love. I’ve seen independent women date simple boys and vice versa. That’s how life is, it’s unpredictable. Why is there a problem? You choose to take away what you want from the film. That’s what democracy is all about,” he said.

The Haider actor said that they promoted the film for two months and if someone bought a ticket, they probably wanted to see something in it. He said that the film is about a flawed character and Preeti is a stronger character than Kabir. He also said that his character Kabir does not know how to handle himself and that ever Kabir needs a Preeti.

He further added, “No one brought up Baazigar, when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about Ranbir Kapoor putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor‘s neck as a mangalsutra in Sanju. Sab Kabir Singh ke peeche kyun pade hain?”

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor can’t stop praising Mira Kapoor for her support and we’re in awe!