Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo trailer to release on January 21, confirms Sajid Nadiadwala; drops new poster

Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to unveil the much-awaited trailer of O’Romeo tomorrow, bringing together two creative powerhouses, actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The newly released poster showcases Shahid Kapoor in a rugged, raw, and strikingly intense avatar, perfectly reflecting the dark and dramatic world envisioned by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo trailer to release on January 21, confirms Sajid Nadiadwala; drops new poster

O’Romeo is a romantic action drama based on true events, promising a gripping cinematic experience with Shahid Kapoor stepping into a role full of grit, emotional depth, intensity and quirk. The recently released romantic song 'Hum Toh Tere Liye The' has already received an overwhelming response, while the sizzling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri adds a captivating dimension to this story of unrequited love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

With its compelling narrative and Vishal Bhardwaj’s distinct visual style, O’Romeo has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Sajid Nadiadwala presents O’Romeo, produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, releasing in Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri feature in first song ‘Hum To Tere Hi Liye The’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s O’Romeo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.