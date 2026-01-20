Collective Artists Network today announced its first content slate, focused on bringing India’s vast and layered history to screen through deeply researched narratives and contemporary storytelling tools. The slate features eight history-inspired titles across theatrical films and web series, and marks the first major release under Collective Studios, the company’s newly launched unified content studio bringing together original storytelling across its platforms.

Positioned as India’s largest history-inspired slate, the lineup draws from figures, eras, and cultural traditions that have shaped the subcontinent over centuries. The slate spans stories inspired by Hanuman, Krishna, Shiva, Shivaji, Durga, Kali, and Swami Samarth. The already released Mahabharat series serves as the starting point for HistoryVerse’s larger vision, demonstrating how historically rooted narratives can be approached for modern screens.

Of the newly announced projects, three are being developed as theatrical films, while two will take shape as web series, with additional titles currently in various stages of development. From the earliest stages of writing to the final visual experience, every layer is carefully shaped to build scale, detail, and immersion, allowing these stories to unfold with a richness and scope rarely attempted before.

Speaking about the slate, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, Vijay Subramaniam, said, “I’ve always believed that our folklore is among the richest in the world, and that these stories, woven into the core of our cultural fabric, deserve a global stage. As HistoryVerse grows, our vision goes beyond films and series to include experiences, consumer brands, and gaming; building a larger ecosystem around these stories for audiences to engage with.”

With this announcement, Historyverse under Collective Studios reinforces Collective Artists Network’s commitment to building a long-term storytelling platform dedicated to Indian history-inspired narratives, designed to connect with audiences across generations and geographies.

