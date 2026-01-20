Tovino Thomas’ period drama Pallichattambi set for Pan-India release on April 9, 2026; powerful first look revealed

Malayalam superstar Tovino Thomas’ much-anticipated period drama Pallichattambi is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 9, 2026, the makers announced on Tuesday with the unveiling of the first-look motion poster. The big-budget film, directed by Dijo Jose Antony, will hit screens across languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Thomas is best known for the critically acclaimed superhero film Minnal Murali, which streamed globally and cemented his popularity beyond the Malayalam belt. Pallichattambi now positions him for a broader theatrical footprint across India.

Produced jointly by World Wide Films and C Qube Bros Entertainments, Pallichattambi marks a significant outing for Thomas, who appears in a striking new avatar in the motion poster that dropped online earlier today. The period narrative, scripted by S Suresh Babu, transports audiences to the 1950s-60s, blending historical texture with a dramatic storyline.

The film also stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, supported by a strong ensemble including Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam and Prashanth Alexander, among others. Set against a richly detailed backdrop, the production aims to evoke the era’s cultural ethos through meticulous design and cinematography.

Tijo Tomy has handled the film’s cinematography, while acclaimed composer Jakes Bejoy is responsible for the music score. Editing is by Sreejith Sarang, with Dileep Nath overseeing production design. The technical team also includes costume lead Manjusha Radhakrishnan and makeup designer Rasheed Ahammed while Meghasyam and Thanzeer are on board as associate producers.

In addition to the core production crew, Pallichattambi credits Renit Raj and Kiran Raphael as chief associate directors, with Sync Cinema on sound design and Yellowtooths handling poster designs.

The announcement of the April release has already sparked excitement among fans and industry observers, especially given the film’s pan-Indian rollout strategy and Thomas’ growing presence across Indian cinema.

