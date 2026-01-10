With back-to-back grand musical unveilings alongside armed forces, the makers raise the bar yet again ahead of the Republic Day 2026 release.

The makers of Border 2 are fast turning their music launches into historic, emotion-led national events, and if the past is anything to go by, the next one promises to be even bigger. After a smashing teaser launch and the unforgettable unveiling of ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ at Laugewala–Jaisalmer, the team is now gearing up for another massive celebration — this time in Khasa, Amritsar, in the presence of thousands of army personnel and their families for the song ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’.

After Laugewala and Jaisalmer, Border 2 heads to Amritsar for a mega army event to launch ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’

Earlier, the soulful track ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ was launched and celebrated with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the iconic Laugewala post in Jaisalmer — a location deeply rooted in India’s military history. The event wasn’t just a song launch but an emotionally charged tribute to soldiers stationed far from home, striking a deep chord with audiences nationwide. The scale and sincerity of the event left a lasting impact, setting a new benchmark for film promotions.

Now, the spotlight shifts to ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon – A Soulful Rendition’, which is set to be unveiled in Khasa, Amritsar, amid celebrations involving 10,000–12,000 army personnel and their families. The event will also coincide with Lohri celebrations, adding a strong cultural and festive layer to the proceedings. Given the magnitude of the previous launches, expectations are sky-high regarding what the makers have planned this time.

Industry buzz suggests that the event will once again blend music, patriotism, and real-life military presence, reinforcing Border 2’s commitment to honouring India’s armed forces beyond the screen. With each promotional milestone, the film has been steadily building emotional connect rather than relying on conventional marketing.

Border 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language epic action war film, co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. Serving as a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 film Border, the project is backed by an impressive production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana playing key roles. Set against the backdrop of bravery, sacrifice and brotherhood, the film aims to strike an emotional balance between large-scale war spectacle and personal human stories.

Scheduled for release on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed with the Republic Day weekend, Border 2 is shaping up to be not just a film release, but a nationwide emotional moment. With yet another grand launch around the corner, audiences are eagerly waiting to see how the makers will outdo themselves — once again.

