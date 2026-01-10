EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji-starrer Oh My Goddess to go on floors in February; Akshay Kumar to have an extended cameo on the scale of OMG 2

The year 2026 began on a surprising note as news broke that Akshay Kumar had signed on for the third installment of the OMG series. The reports further claimed that this time, he would be joined by Rani Mukerji, who would be headlining the film. And that’s not all. This film won’t be called OMG 3 but instead has been named Oh My Goddess. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the film in question is indeed being made and has found more information on the film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Oh My Goddess goes on floors in February. It was reported that Akshay Kumar would have a special appearance and would shoot for only a day or two. However, the truth is that he has an extended cameo and has devoted many more days to filming. In fact, his screen time is the same or almost as the one he had in OMG 2 (2023).”

The source further said, “The script was locked last year. It’s a unique idea and director Amit Rai has gone one step ahead this time to give the audience a novel experience within the OMG world. Everyone in the team is excited about the film and taking it on the floors. Also, Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji haven’t shared screen space ever and this has added to the buzz within and outside the industry.”

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is all set to have a busy 2026. An industry insider commented, “Rani’s Mardaani 3 releases in cinemas on February 27. If Oh My Goddess indeed goes on floors next month, she’ll be juggling both the shoot of the film as well as the promotions of her cop drama. She’ll also be filming for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited flick, King. This means that after a long time, Rani will have two releases this year. OMG 3 is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027.”

