Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput buy new Mercedes Maybach worth whopping Rs. 3.5 crores, see photo

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it boasts an impressive 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, providing a smooth and powerful driving experience.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have purchased a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 which is worth Rs. 3.5 crores. They were seen in a photo on the official page of Mercedes Maybach India where they received their car keys.

The caption read, “The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence. We take immense pride that Shahid chose Auto Hangar for this prestigious addition, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every drive. Here's to the fusion of power, prestige, and Auto Hangar's legacy of luxury.”

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a luxurious SUV. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it boasts an impressive 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, providing a smooth and powerful driving experience. With a wheelbase extended by 7.9 inches compared to the standard GLS, the Maybach GLS 600 offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with executive rear seating, allowing passengers to indulge in the ultimate luxury experience. The SUV is equipped with cutting-edge features.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next star with Kriti Sanon in Maddock Films’ untitled sci-fi rom-com. He stars alongside Pooja Hegde in Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming thriller.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora to perform at a Bollywood live concert on January 20, 2024

