Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have purchased a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 which is worth Rs. 3.5 crores. They were seen in a photo on the official page of Mercedes Maybach India where they received their car keys.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput buy new Mercedes Maybach worth whopping Rs. 3.5 crores, see photo

The caption read, “The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence. We take immense pride that Shahid chose Auto Hangar for this prestigious addition, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every drive. Here's to the fusion of power, prestige, and Auto Hangar's legacy of luxury.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? (@mercedesmaybachinindia)

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a luxurious SUV. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it boasts an impressive 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, providing a smooth and powerful driving experience. With a wheelbase extended by 7.9 inches compared to the standard GLS, the Maybach GLS 600 offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with executive rear seating, allowing passengers to indulge in the ultimate luxury experience. The SUV is equipped with cutting-edge features.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next star with Kriti Sanon in Maddock Films’ untitled sci-fi rom-com. He stars alongside Pooja Hegde in Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming thriller.

